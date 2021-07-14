Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
A Jayson Adair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.53. 644,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $140.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
