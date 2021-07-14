Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 16,801 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,832.37.

On Friday, June 11th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44.

Pinterest stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,888,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,162.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $5,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

