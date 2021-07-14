$613.21 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce sales of $613.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $622.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $595.00 million. Waters reported sales of $519.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Waters by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Waters by 16.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Waters by 91.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Waters by 128.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAT traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.64. 299,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,202. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.29. Waters has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $372.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.