$18.66 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report sales of $18.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.21 billion and the highest is $19.51 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $11.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $79.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.36 billion to $84.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $91.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.73 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.45. 11,935,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,460,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.42. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.