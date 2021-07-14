The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $164.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $178.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in The Hershey by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in The Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

