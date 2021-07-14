The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $32.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The Gap has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.51) EPS. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is -24.12%.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $738,354.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,233 shares of company stock worth $7,550,547 in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Gap by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

