Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $9.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $8.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,090. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of -153.38 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 12 month low of $131.67 and a 12 month high of $329.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,496,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $2,745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,455,815 shares of company stock valued at $408,273,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

