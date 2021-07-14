Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$13.31 Average PT from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

TSE:HBM traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.50. 2,038,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.16 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.89.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

