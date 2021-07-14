Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Hits $200,238.84

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00009295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $200,238.84 and $1,031.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00113480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00151816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.78 or 1.00128987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00952117 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

