Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFGP. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:MFGP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,557. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 706,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

