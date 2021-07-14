-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Soligenix posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Soligenix by 15.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 460,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

