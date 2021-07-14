Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,686. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $304.00.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

