NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0101

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and $6.59 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

