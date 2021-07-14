NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.59 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $20.27 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.89 or 0.00863564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005416 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

