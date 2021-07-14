EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Financial Comparison

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EPR Properties and Public Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $414.66 million 9.98 -$131.73 million $1.89 29.28 Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.79 $1.36 billion $10.61 29.50

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties -44.08% -6.21% -2.47% Public Storage 43.22% 27.74% 11.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EPR Properties and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 5 1 1 2.25 Public Storage 1 7 3 0 2.18

EPR Properties currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential downside of 21.56%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $289.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.60%. Given Public Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Summary

Public Storage beats EPR Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

