Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.17.

Shares of LH traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.24. 597,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $284.17.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.