Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF remained flat at $$77.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.01.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

