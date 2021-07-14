Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.04

Shares of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Country Garden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Country Garden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

