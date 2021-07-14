Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.97.

TCNNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,934. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

