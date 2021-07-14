Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCNNF shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. 409,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,934. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

