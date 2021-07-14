Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings per share of ($1.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the lowest is ($1.96). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($1.56) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,138. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,248. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.65. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $180.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.