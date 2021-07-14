Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post ($1.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the lowest is ($1.96). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($1.56) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.34. 592,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,248. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $180.24. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,671 shares of company stock worth $9,388,138. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

