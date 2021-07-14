BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.56 Million

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post sales of $448.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $472.90 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $429.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.51.

BMRN stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,878. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,443. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dodge & Cox raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,067,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

