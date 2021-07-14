BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.56 Million

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post sales of $448.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $472.90 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $429.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.51.

BMRN stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,878. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,443. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dodge & Cox raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,067,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.