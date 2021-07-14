The Real Brokerage Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, July 16th (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s stock is set to split on Friday, July 16th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, July 16th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 16th.

REAX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,355. The Real Brokerage has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

About The Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

