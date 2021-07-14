BitTube (TUBE) Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $961.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.00 or 0.00618600 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001044 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 315,392,496 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TUBEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.