Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $52.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. 1,119,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

