Brokerages Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.89. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. 523,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

