WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $98.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. 862,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,656. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.