Zano Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00005895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $20.73 million and approximately $3,768.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.07 or 0.99837860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00035457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.01237382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.00346127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00373338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004967 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,756,188 coins and its circulating supply is 10,726,688 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

