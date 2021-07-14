Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Core Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 673,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,617. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after buying an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.