Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $43.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $11.73 or 0.00035769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00253784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00035511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

