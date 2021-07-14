Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRTBY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

