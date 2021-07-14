$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.10.

Shares of AMP traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.85. 417,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.69. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,604,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

