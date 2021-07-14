The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.78 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share.

GS traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $374.40. 3,286,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,876. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

