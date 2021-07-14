Brokerages Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Target Price at $17.00

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,557,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TNK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. 386,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,238. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

