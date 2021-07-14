Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches Market Cap of $5.78 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $109,024.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $650.40 or 0.01981251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00042128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00112541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00151355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,781.79 or 0.99860208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00955382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002815 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.