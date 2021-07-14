Kyle Stevenson Sells 3,800 Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$11,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,324,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,972,300.

Shares of CVE ML traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.45. 60,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,765. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.45 million and a P/E ratio of -29.15. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.92. The company has a current ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 54.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

