Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Sells C$22,200.00 in Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$22,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,751,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,296,333.48.

ML stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.45. 60,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,765. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.45 million and a P/E ratio of -29.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.92. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 54.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Millennial Lithium

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

