Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.66

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 2801428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $8,724,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $26,125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $6,908,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

