Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLSD. JMP Securities upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

CLSD stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $305.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

