Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $964.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report sales of $964.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $945.64 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $920.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.84.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.32. The company had a trading volume of 280,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,818. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $491.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

