United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 451,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

