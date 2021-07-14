Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $3.40. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $45,126,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Watsco by 2,672.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,638. Watsco has a one year low of $186.21 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

