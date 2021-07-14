Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.88. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,207,000 after purchasing an additional 277,516 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112,457 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. 252,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

