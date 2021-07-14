Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $29,368.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $9.33 or 0.00028436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00112391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00151624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,899.21 or 1.00261595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.00956118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,177 coins and its circulating supply is 658,018 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

