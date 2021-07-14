Collective Hits 24-Hour Volume of $150,390.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Collective has a market capitalization of $236,194.05 and $150,390.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002863 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00051512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.38 or 0.00848383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005343 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,421 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CO2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.