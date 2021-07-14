AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AQB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 973,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a current ratio of 106.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

