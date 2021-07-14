The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.15.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,086. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

