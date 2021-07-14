Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,931,138.80 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total transaction of $1,931,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,983,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.

Medpace stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.90. 132,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,795. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

