Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,931,138.80 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total transaction of $1,931,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,983,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $711,891.18.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $853,962.82.
- On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.
- On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.
Medpace stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.90. 132,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,795. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.34.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
