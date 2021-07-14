Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Price Target at $82.88

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 795,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $107.67.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.